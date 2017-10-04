Faces Come Out of the Rain

Posted on by betsylerner

Where have I been? Where have you been? Who was that woman across the aisle certain she was on the wrong train? Did I help her? Did I help you? Yesterday the coffee cost less than today. I hate people who say live in the present. One day at a time. Forgive yourself. I don’t ever want to talk about the weather. I don’t need to live life to its fullest. Half full is plenty for me. Is the next stop New Rochelle?

Where have you been?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |