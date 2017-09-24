  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

My Everything

Posted on September 24, 2017 by betsylerner

 

I did a talk at a Bridge Club today. During the break,  a woman approached me when I went to get a cup of soda. She said, and I quote, “I could have written your book.” Of course, she meant that she related to it, but she kept saying that phrase, “I could have written your book.”

What should I have said?

6 Responses

  1. frenchbobbi, on September 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm said:

    More importantly, what did you say?

  2. Merry Bell Clark, on September 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm said:

    She should have said. “I love the fact that you wrote the book so well that it felt as if you were reading my mind and you even read it better than I ever could.”

    That’s what I think she should’ve said.

    But it was still a compliment because it shows that she really does wish she had written the book, which is a high compliment.

  3. Nala's Kitchen, on September 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm said:

    Even if you did respond to her comment, I am sure she was in her “bliss moment” thinking how she could have written your book. 🙂 Not listening to a word you were saying. A flood of memories re-hashing with a glazed over look.

  4. Hugh Hall, on September 24, 2017 at 10:57 pm said:

    You might have said, “maybe you could have, but I did”. However, under the circumstances it would probably be better to say, ” I knew that many people would be able to relate to this story, that’s why I was compelled to tell it.”
    How did you reply?

  5. JS Lavender, on September 25, 2017 at 12:40 am said:

    “Thank you. I’m so happy you enjoyed reading it.”

    Because really, anything else is probably a waste of effort…

  6. Erk Bravo, on September 25, 2017 at 1:30 am said:

    What an awkward yet interesting situation! It’s hard since she definitely meant she related to your work (nice!). A lot of what could be said comes off pretty rude and is not worth the stress for sure. Tempting to say “thank-you” and leave it at that.

    Personally, my defense in general to awkward moments is humor, so I might say something like “please don’t sue me!” or “are we life twins”?

