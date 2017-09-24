My Everything

I did a talk at a Bridge Club today. During the break, a woman approached me when I went to get a cup of soda. She said, and I quote, “I could have written your book.” Of course, she meant that she related to it, but she kept saying that phrase, “I could have written your book.”
What should I have said?
More importantly, what did you say?
She should have said. “I love the fact that you wrote the book so well that it felt as if you were reading my mind and you even read it better than I ever could.”
That’s what I think she should’ve said.
But it was still a compliment because it shows that she really does wish she had written the book, which is a high compliment.
Even if you did respond to her comment, I am sure she was in her “bliss moment” thinking how she could have written your book. 🙂 Not listening to a word you were saying. A flood of memories re-hashing with a glazed over look.
You might have said, “maybe you could have, but I did”. However, under the circumstances it would probably be better to say, ” I knew that many people would be able to relate to this story, that’s why I was compelled to tell it.”
How did you reply?
“Thank you. I’m so happy you enjoyed reading it.”
Because really, anything else is probably a waste of effort…
What an awkward yet interesting situation! It’s hard since she definitely meant she related to your work (nice!). A lot of what could be said comes off pretty rude and is not worth the stress for sure. Tempting to say “thank-you” and leave it at that.
Personally, my defense in general to awkward moments is humor, so I might say something like “please don’t sue me!” or “are we life twins”?