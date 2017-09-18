Put It in the Ground Where the Flowers Grow

There was a review of Philip Roth’s new collection of essays in the NYTBR over the weekend. It quoted Roth as saying something to effect that he was lucky because he didn’t care about happiness. First reaction: brilliant. Second reaction: DB. But I keep thinking about it. Does an artist care about happiness? Or more to the point, does caring about happiness diminish or embellish your ability to work? What is happiness, beyond Twinkies and sordid sexual encounters? Is caring about happiness related to caring about what other people think? Is happiness even a thing?
Do you care about happiness?
happiness is never having to think about it (do you recall all the moments in your life that were bad, but not the good bits? That’s what this means – for me).
Of course I care about happiness.
I’ve always been obsessed with sadness, of course, for as long as I can remember. The exquisite beauty of that pain, the aliveness of it, the truth. Oh let me count the fucking ways!
I really can’t say whether the magnificence of sadness is because the worse it is, the better those moments of happiness are by comparison, or the opposite. (Both opposites, if you can be bothered getting your head around that.)
But happiness is wonderful. I experience it most days now, even if I’m only aware of it in moments — not sure why I feel guilty saying that, but I do. Perhaps it’s because it feels like I’ve cheated on my true love, sadness.
Anyway, they’re both beautiful, because neither are present when the depression monster grindy takey destroyey thingy is around, and the full experience of either is something I’m very grateful for. The feeling of aliveness. (Well now I’m just repeating myself. Better and Best Word Writing People, come save me. You know who you are — actually, some of you sorta don’t. Which makes me sad. But I do, which makes me happy. I feel kinda guilty about that too, but that’s another circle entirely.)
PS: If you just thought, “Might he have meant me?” you were right, I did. And even if I didn’t, your words are saving SOMEONE, or will, I promise. So whether you care about happiness or not, at least allow yourself some. You’ve earned it, you mad writey fucker!
I’ve learned to avoid happiness, but aim for contentment.
Happiness?
Sometimes-happy is the bubbly feeling of joy and excitement, the expectation of success, lottery ticket winnings imagined, the baby born perfect, the job and the proposal accepted, the journey of a lifetime started. All of that and more is the “happy” part.
White knuckling the sustainability of sometimes-happy is the “ness” part.
I’ve had happy and I’ve had sad, happy is better.
Ness I strive for.
Whew.
I do not presume to know about others; I’ve got plenty to do right here and now. For me, caring much about anything but the work takes away from it in those moments of work. The work is where Feelings and Intellect meet, and maybe get lucky.
I’m not sure what happiness is, but I know it when I feel it, and well, I like it. She seems to be a result of other stuff, and drops in at all hours, then leaves as suddenly. Sometimes I’m sure I’ll never see her again, but, like other things, I’m mistaken.
I adore Happiness, but she’s a flirt, Care much about her, and her brother, Pain, will show up. He’s a prick. A bully, too, who will kick your ass just because.
Don’t tell H, but like Karen, I have a thing for Contentment.
I have no expectation of happiness or contentment, and certainly no sense of entitlement. Pain, stink, and bullshit share our space, obnoxious kin that stay too long. They’ll drink all the good stuff, ravage the pantry, leave your place a mess and you a shambles. If they leave, you just know they’ll be back.
Try not to answer the door.
I do. I don’t think it’s related as much to what other people are thinking as to what they are feeling. I’m talking about those close to me, their happiness is very important to me. I’ve had bouts of depression and one thing I can say is the words “I know how you feel.” are bullshit; my own sadness doesn’t mean I can identify depression in others. So I only hope my loved ones are sincere when they say they are happy.
And I’ve been happy, too. I don’t trust it.
More often than not, I write about sadness, but if you ever met me, you’d have a hard time believing a bumpkin with a goofy grin could write about so much death and depression.
But fuck that — Happiness comes and goes. This morning on my walk I ate some of the last remaining blackberries. They were plump and juicy, cooled and coated with September morning dew. A beautiful, foggy morning was getting better. Then I came to work and saw today’s newspaper. A hiker who had been missing since Labor Day was found dead in the woods. He was ill prepared and made some bad choices; never will he taste fresh berries again.
I’ve always been aware that the next challenge, trial or catastrophe is just around the corner, so when I have a calm or boring day, I guess I’m happy.
Twinkies used to make me happy but now they make my teeth hurt. But a Burger King Whopper. . . now that’s some bad girl happiness.
now that we don’t have to fight off wooly mammoths and saber toothed tigers, we owe it to ourselves to try out happiness for a wild. now that our very existence on this earth is not a daily traumatic experience, why not? the world does not need another long face. get out of the way if you mope or don’t bring good energy. you can be happy, choose it, try it! its totally more fun to be happy. if you don’t care about happiness, you’ve killed off your inner child and thats no fun at all. what a drag.
if you die sad, you go to hell, if you die happy you go to heaven.