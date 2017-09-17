  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Posted on September 17, 2017 by betsylerner

 

claire-danes-emmy-awards-in-los-angeles-09-18-2016-2I can’t post tonight because I am watching the Emmy’s. I am an award show junkie. I don’t care how long, stupid, or ridiculous they are: I love the stars, the speeches, the faces of the losers. I have been writing some version of my acceptance speech since 1972.

Who do you thank?

  1. Hugh Hall, on September 17, 2017 at 10:29 pm said:

    I’m just in it for the costume….I mean wardrobe malfunctions…. Hey just kidding!! My daughter loves these award shows…and she rules the tele with an iron fist in our home. I try to sit quietly and not criticise too often because I am “very annoying”.
    Enjoy the show!

  2. cynthiaifunanya, on September 18, 2017 at 1:31 am said:

    Betsy itz OK….im into Grammy award too.
    Itz quite a show.
    All I need is a bowl filled with popcorn and a glass of warm milk… And I enjoy the show.
