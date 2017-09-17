Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Posted on by betsylerner

I can’t post tonight because I am watching the Emmy’s. I am an award show junkie. I don’t care how long, stupid, or ridiculous they are: I love the stars, the speeches, the faces of the losers. I have been writing some version of my acceptance speech since 1972.

Who do you thank?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |