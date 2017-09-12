  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

I’m the One That You Want

GUYS!!! I’ve been blogging for like seven or eight years and WordPress made us an Editor’s Pick today. I have no idea what this means except that they probably ran out of people to pick, but I’ll take it. I also want to share that I like to eat pizza while walking outside, I like to watch men check out women on the street, I am never happier than when a pair of shoes actually fits me. I am not going anywhere. I drink fate-free, caffeine-free diet coke and not because anyone forces me. I for real love to play bridge. And this tiny little mole of a nod to the blog made my day.

What makes your day?

  1. frenchbobbi, on September 12, 2017 at 7:44 pm said:

    HEY! Awesome news. This makes my day. Congrats.

  2. donnaeve, on September 12, 2017 at 7:49 pm said:

    Spontaneous news like this! Well deserved, IMO of course! BIG Congrats!

  3. Myra, on September 12, 2017 at 8:09 pm said:

    When I paint or have this idea and draw it or hand letter it and I giggle smile like yeah I thought of that!

  4. Melissa F. (@thefirmangroup), on September 12, 2017 at 8:58 pm said:

    So great to discover your blog! I read Forest for the Trees during a plane ride when it was first published and it is among the writing books that have stayed with me since. Congrats on being Fresh Pressed!

  5. daybydaybipolar, on September 12, 2017 at 9:16 pm said:

    That’s wonderful! Congratulations!

  6. Diane Melton, on September 12, 2017 at 9:21 pm said:

    Shit, I had a lousy day. But happpyyyy for you and honored to be a part your remarkable community on this pick-worthy blog!

  7. chaserosado, on September 12, 2017 at 9:25 pm said:

    Congratulations! Being given the opportunity to encourage others makes my day when that opportunity arises.

  8. Tetman Callis, on September 12, 2017 at 9:49 pm said:

    Congratulations, Betsy. It’s about time. Have a fate-free drink on me.

    (Chrissakes, it’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since I started poking around hereabouts. Thanks for keeping the doors open.)

  9. MikeD, on September 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm said:

    Milkweed. The slow progression from plant to flower to Monarch Butterfly larvae food to slow pollination by bees to pods forming, then leaves drying, curled and gray, to brown stalks supporting light green seed pods that will slowly turn fade to gray and split open, offering silk tailed seeds to the wind to start the process anew. I’ve watched the changes for months now and I’m fascinated by the process. But hey, I’m pretty easily amused.
    And I’m thankful for your blog. Congratulations!

  10. sunsetsheart, on September 12, 2017 at 10:22 pm said:

    Listening to the birds early in the morning.

  11. Bonnie Shimko, on September 12, 2017 at 11:06 pm said:

    Congratulations! I love late afternoons and evenings. It takes me a while to feel like a person.

  12. Jeff of F, on September 12, 2017 at 11:17 pm said:

    Right now, knowing you like watching men check out women on the street. I am not an asshole. Betsy says so. And Betsy winning. I like that.

  13. Bethany Loper, on September 12, 2017 at 11:32 pm said:

    Congrats! Don’t minimize your success-bask in it! And happy 8 year anniversary on your blog!

  14. englepip, on September 13, 2017 at 4:23 am said:

    CONGRATULATIONS.What makes my day is the sun shining but a breeze rustling the trees outside and the smell of new coffee to start the day.

  15. wonderlandloveblog, on September 13, 2017 at 4:32 am said:

    When my day goes well..when I can play my favourite songs on repeat sitting on my seat in a traffic jam.with a smile on my face

  16. kcleighton, on September 13, 2017 at 7:50 am said:

    Congrats, Betsy!

  17. Frank, on September 13, 2017 at 8:05 am said:

    When Beauregardless, the old bulldog, rolls over, legs straight up, for me to scratch his belly. That’s it for me.

    I’m glad your generous genius was recognized, Ms. B, and by the way- you would enjoy watching me on the street, muttering “damn” now and then.

  18. november, on September 13, 2017 at 8:15 am said:

    I’m not surprised they picked you. It’s fun here.
    A free day of solitude, like today, makes my day.

  19. blocked4now, on September 13, 2017 at 8:35 am said:

    Congratulations!! About damn time!
    Takeout for dinner makes my day.

  20. sudhanshu kr sam, on September 13, 2017 at 9:35 am said:

    Thats Amazing !congratulation

  21. clairelaminen, on September 13, 2017 at 10:00 am said:

    Iced coffee and finding new blogs to follow! ☺️

  22. cynthiaifunanya, on September 13, 2017 at 11:38 am said:

    Whenever I set my eyes on my two months old cute daughterl, Delight….she makes my day.
    I also eat junk a lot
    Dat also makes my day

  23. cynthiaifunanya, on September 13, 2017 at 11:39 am said:

    Nice blog u got here

  24. Karen, on September 13, 2017 at 1:37 pm said:

    Glad to know that our faithful attendance has given your site the recognition it -and you – deserve.

    As for me, I am looking for happiness by not effing up something important. Seems to be a daily struggle and an elusive goal.

