I’m the One That You Want

GUYS!!! I’ve been blogging for like seven or eight years and WordPress made us an Editor’s Pick today. I have no idea what this means except that they probably ran out of people to pick, but I’ll take it. I also want to share that I like to eat pizza while walking outside, I like to watch men check out women on the street, I am never happier than when a pair of shoes actually fits me. I am not going anywhere. I drink fate-free, caffeine-free diet coke and not because anyone forces me. I for real love to play bridge. And this tiny little mole of a nod to the blog made my day.
What makes your day?
Filed under: Uncategorized |
HEY! Awesome news. This makes my day. Congrats.
Spontaneous news like this! Well deserved, IMO of course! BIG Congrats!
When I paint or have this idea and draw it or hand letter it and I giggle smile like yeah I thought of that!
So great to discover your blog! I read Forest for the Trees during a plane ride when it was first published and it is among the writing books that have stayed with me since. Congrats on being Fresh Pressed!
That’s wonderful! Congratulations!
Shit, I had a lousy day. But happpyyyy for you and honored to be a part your remarkable community on this pick-worthy blog!
Congratulations! Being given the opportunity to encourage others makes my day when that opportunity arises.
Congratulations, Betsy. It’s about time. Have a fate-free drink on me.
(Chrissakes, it’s hard to believe it’s been seven years since I started poking around hereabouts. Thanks for keeping the doors open.)
Milkweed. The slow progression from plant to flower to Monarch Butterfly larvae food to slow pollination by bees to pods forming, then leaves drying, curled and gray, to brown stalks supporting light green seed pods that will slowly turn fade to gray and split open, offering silk tailed seeds to the wind to start the process anew. I’ve watched the changes for months now and I’m fascinated by the process. But hey, I’m pretty easily amused.
And I’m thankful for your blog. Congratulations!
Listening to the birds early in the morning.
Congratulations! I love late afternoons and evenings. It takes me a while to feel like a person.
Right now, knowing you like watching men check out women on the street. I am not an asshole. Betsy says so. And Betsy winning. I like that.
Congrats! Don’t minimize your success-bask in it! And happy 8 year anniversary on your blog!
CONGRATULATIONS.What makes my day is the sun shining but a breeze rustling the trees outside and the smell of new coffee to start the day.
Thats nice😍😍
When my day goes well..when I can play my favourite songs on repeat sitting on my seat in a traffic jam.with a smile on my face
Congrats, Betsy!
When Beauregardless, the old bulldog, rolls over, legs straight up, for me to scratch his belly. That’s it for me.
I’m glad your generous genius was recognized, Ms. B, and by the way- you would enjoy watching me on the street, muttering “damn” now and then.
I’m not surprised they picked you. It’s fun here.
A free day of solitude, like today, makes my day.
Congratulations!! About damn time!
Takeout for dinner makes my day.
Thats Amazing !congratulation
Iced coffee and finding new blogs to follow! ☺️
Whenever I set my eyes on my two months old cute daughterl, Delight….she makes my day.
I also eat junk a lot
Dat also makes my day
Nice blog u got here
Glad to know that our faithful attendance has given your site the recognition it -and you – deserve.
As for me, I am looking for happiness by not effing up something important. Seems to be a daily struggle and an elusive goal.