You are My Love and My Life

I applied to four MFA programs. I was rejected by three. I wasn’t hopeful waiting for that fourth letter. In fact, I was morose. I remember going to the Second Avenue Deli by myself. The waiter looked at me and said, “It can’t be that bad.” On the walk home, I told myself that if I didn’t get in and stopped writing that it was on me. I couldn’t let a college tell me if I was a writer. I got in. I had a nervous breakdown. I finished. And never wrote another word of poetry. Good story?
What’s the point of this story?
I like the happy ending…
did you have an idea of what “poet” meant? Did you fear you’d fulfill that idea/image…or not fulfill it?
Do you consider yourself a poet?
do you miss writing poetry?
You should write your poetry. You….just….should. Doesn’t even matter if it gets published.
I believe that you need to write for you. Whether or not anyone validates your work isn’t what gives it value. It is will on you. I used to write poetry and seemed to be able to, and then I realized that some of my prose was poetry. It just needed different formatting.
That should have read still on you. And seemed to be unable to,…
Life is strange. And no matter how much we like to plan our lives we never really know what’s going to happen for the most part. You were right. You are a writer, and you didn’t need no stinkin badges.
The point of the story?
Waiters know everything.
Listen to your waiter.
Tip your waiters well.
Betsy, you’ll always be a poet.
It sort of reminds me of all the thousands of dollars spent on four year degrees (like mine) that never get used. A lot of people do this very thing. My BS in Bus Mgmt isn’t what’s writing the books.
You don’t write poetry and haven’t since you finished. That’s not to say you won’t – some day. And why do I have a sneaking suspicion there’s a notebook hidden somewhere with poetic phrases jotted down?
Poetry journeyed from your mind and hands to your soul.
And I’ll bet a dollar the substance of that sandwich in the photo is not shredded tofu.
Mariane Moore says poetry must be genuine and raw. Betsy, if nothing else, you are genuine and raw. You are walking living writing thinking poet.
BTW I hadn’t written a poem in nearly twenty years, since my MALS in 1998, until your blog last week. Thank you for inspiring me.
Dramatic proclamations about poetry will come back and bite you in the ass.