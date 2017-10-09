  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

You are My Love and My Life

I applied to four MFA programs. I was rejected by three. I wasn’t hopeful waiting for that fourth letter. In fact, I was morose. I remember going to the Second Avenue Deli by myself. The waiter looked at me and said, “It can’t be that bad.” On the walk home, I told myself that if I didn’t get in and stopped writing that it was on me. I couldn’t let a college tell me if I was a writer. I got in. I had a nervous breakdown. I finished. And never wrote another word of poetry. Good story?

What’s the point of this story?

  1. frenchbobbi, on October 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm said:

    I like the happy ending…

  2. martha mclaughlin, on October 9, 2017 at 10:14 pm said:

    did you have an idea of what “poet” meant? Did you fear you’d fulfill that idea/image…or not fulfill it?
    Do you consider yourself a poet?

    do you miss writing poetry?

  3. Lonnie Spencer, on October 9, 2017 at 10:38 pm said:

    You should write your poetry. You….just….should. Doesn’t even matter if it gets published.

  4. lindaricke, on October 9, 2017 at 10:43 pm said:

    I believe that you need to write for you. Whether or not anyone validates your work isn’t what gives it value. It is will on you. I used to write poetry and seemed to be able to, and then I realized that some of my prose was poetry. It just needed different formatting.

  5. Jeff of F, on October 10, 2017 at 1:32 am said:

    Life is strange. And no matter how much we like to plan our lives we never really know what’s going to happen for the most part. You were right. You are a writer, and you didn’t need no stinkin badges.

  6. Carolynnwith2Ns, on October 10, 2017 at 5:06 am said:

    The point of the story?
    Waiters know everything.
    Listen to your waiter.
    Tip your waiters well.

  7. Frank, on October 10, 2017 at 5:27 am said:

    Betsy, you’ll always be a poet.

  8. donnaeve, on October 10, 2017 at 7:33 am said:

    It sort of reminds me of all the thousands of dollars spent on four year degrees (like mine) that never get used. A lot of people do this very thing. My BS in Bus Mgmt isn’t what’s writing the books.

    You don’t write poetry and haven’t since you finished. That’s not to say you won’t – some day. And why do I have a sneaking suspicion there’s a notebook hidden somewhere with poetic phrases jotted down?

  9. MikeD, on October 10, 2017 at 7:49 am said:

    Poetry journeyed from your mind and hands to your soul.
    And I’ll bet a dollar the substance of that sandwich in the photo is not shredded tofu.

  10. Diane Melton, on October 10, 2017 at 8:31 am said:

    Mariane Moore says poetry must be genuine and raw. Betsy, if nothing else, you are genuine and raw. You are walking living writing thinking poet.

    BTW I hadn’t written a poem in nearly twenty years, since my MALS in 1998, until your blog last week. Thank you for inspiring me.

  11. independentclause, on October 10, 2017 at 8:44 am said:

    Dramatic proclamations about poetry will come back and bite you in the ass.

