The Category is Bey (you growin’ on me)

Posted on by betsylerner

Hi All: I’ve been out of touch because I’ve been writing and revising my ass off. Thank god I have some editorial skills to call forth because this manuscript is a mess. Not a mess mess, not a shit show, not a rat fuck, not two slugs fucking in a snot can, but it’s rough. In the meantime, the incredible Neil deGrasse Tyson did this.

How are you doing? Roll call. Lurkers welcome.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |