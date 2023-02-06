The Category is Bey (you growin’ on me)

Hi All: I’ve been out of touch because I’ve been writing and revising my ass off. Thank god I have some editorial skills to call forth because this manuscript is a mess. Not a mess mess, not a shit show, not a rat fuck, not two slugs fucking in a snot can, but it’s rough. In the meantime, the incredible Neil deGrasse Tyson did this.
How are you doing? Roll call. Lurkers welcome.
I’m still lurking ! I love reading your posts and I’m so you’re writing. I’m reading Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow – rare detour back to fiction given my post-lockdown taste lies in romance
Yes! Finish that fucker!
I am writing. Editing. Writing some more. Hoping to get this novel done by late spring. I am also doing light edits (mostly typos, grammar, punctuation, very minor sentence restructuring ) on my late sister’s last manuscript. I want to get her final book out into the world.
Neil deGrasse Tyson is a god. You are fortunate to have each other.
I’m alive and doing fine! Thanks for asking! Carry on…
P.S. Go Neil deGrasse Tyson!
“How are you doing?”
Thank you for asking, and good to see that you are doing well.
Sometimes I am almost immeasurably sad. Then I get annoyed at myself for such moods. No one is firing cruise missiles at my town. The building I live in is not shaking unto collapse. I can still walk, if now somewhat clumsily so, and with discomfort.
Did I say? I may have. I know I thought to have made the observation, the point, and likely somewhere I did, if only in the echoing halls of my mind. Last fall, on the first day I set out to take a walk, on an errand, that would take me on a course of about a mile and a quarter, my longest walk since my unfortunate medical incident, I stood at one point on the sidewalk at an intersection, waiting for the light to change. As I so stood, dependent now on use of a cane to help me maintain my balance, I thought — no kidding, now — as to how some people would give everything they had to be able to stand on a corner, walking with a cane. People who had lost their feet, or their legs, or control of those extremities, people who would never again step lightly or clumsily along any sidewalk or path, or even down a hallway in their own home — they would give anything.
Yes, everything makes me sad now. But I have work to do before I go — miles to go before I sleep. I wish you every blessing and delight. Oh, and I am doing fine, thank you.
I’m glad you have work to do and that you’re keeping it in perspective, riding the changes as only you can. Take care Tetman.
Doing fine, and go Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
Sooo, I had to go through a title change on next novel. It’s not as good as the first, but . . . I like it. Waiting to see if the publisher does. In the meantime and speaking of walking as Tetman mentioned, I’m heading out now. Sunny, and 60. I’ll take it.
60 and sunny? No fair.
doing bits. Not a shitshow. But not great. Better. I always hope for better.
“These people don’t know better — that’s how they were raised.” Not being bitter — good advice. Thank you, Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
I’m doing well. I quit the postal service and was done last week. It’s cool — every day is like a Sunday. I’ve been out skiing nearly every day, skipping the rainy ones and the times the temperatures never got above minus 17. I’ve been writing and playing guitar, the woodpile in the house is always stacked, the fire burning steadily. I’ve enjoyed relaxing breakfasts and two cups of tea on a few mornings. A guy down the road asked me to shovel his roof and I told him to fuck off. Tomorrow I plan on visiting a dying friend and stay with him with no commitment to any sense of time, no other place I need to be, just hoping to see his smile, possibly for the last time.
How am I doing?
Making my deadlines after racking my brain and wearing the letters off my keyboard.
Neil deGrasse Tyson is a god of the universe.