  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies When I set out to learn about my mother's bridge club, the Jewish octogenarians behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, their gen, and the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

  • Archives

Still Crazy After All These Years

Posted on September 29, 2022 by betsylerner

One of Joan Didion’s friends, the writer Susanna Moore, had the best anecdotes about Joan, each one came with a withering one-line quip delivered by the tiny oracle with complete certitude. The one I can’t stop thinking about is: Crazy is never interesting. The sophisticated audience nodded and laughed with recognition. Half of them swallowing their pills at night and crying to their shrinks: depressed, imposter, impotent, sad, unloved, unappreciated, lost alone. I first found poetry and art through Robert Lowell. And Sylvia Plath. Anne Sexton. Vincent Van Gogh. Mark Rothko. Goya. Crazy is never interesting. Agree, I run from crazy writers now. I worshipped them in my twenties and thirties. I sidled right up to the crazy, the abject, the abusive, the hilarious, the cunning, the desperate, the mean. It’s not that I no longer find them interesting. I just care a little more about myself.

Are you nuts?

Filed under: Uncategorized |

«

8 Responses

  1. howard, on September 29, 2022 at 9:00 pm said:

    i just read Joan’s Democracy. I was struck by how she used the line in that book that she credits to Quintana in Blue Nights “I just want to be in the ground.” So unsettling to see Q’s neurosis manipulated that way.

    Reply
  2. Phyllis Brotherton, on September 29, 2022 at 9:50 pm said:

    Completely and absolutely!

    Reply
  3. Gail Duberchin, on September 29, 2022 at 11:28 pm said:

    I prefer cuckoo. These days who isn’t?

    Reply
  4. Frank, on September 30, 2022 at 6:11 am said:

    Not at the moment.

    Reply
  5. Tetman Callis, on September 30, 2022 at 8:27 am said:

    “Are you nuts?”

    Roasted and lightly salted, served with fava beans and a nice chianti.

    Reply
  6. donnaeve, on September 30, 2022 at 8:53 am said:

    I think everyone is a little nuts.

    Here’s an interesting aside, at least it is to me. My granddaughter was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, or what used to be called Asperger’s. My daughter has schooled me that “autism is autism, Mom.” The funny thing is, I notice quite a few behaviors my granddaughter does that I do too. I was never diagnosed with autism. 🤷‍♀️

    I sometimes think every single quirk of our brains must have a diagnosis these days.

    Reply
  7. Carolynnwith2Ns, on September 30, 2022 at 8:59 am said:

    I’m a wing-nut. Weird shape but useful.

    Reply
  8. Diane Melton, on September 30, 2022 at 2:57 pm said:

    Gotta say that normal isn’t exactly fascinating either.
    Kinda boring. Besides, there is no normal; we’re all loony tunes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  • Buy Bridge Ladies

    a.com_logo_RGB

    bn-logo-_final2

    indiebound-600x297
    Download_on_iBooks_Badge_English_110x40
    Harpercollins

  • Follow me

    facebook
    twitter

%d bloggers like this: