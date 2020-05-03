I Saw the Movie and I Read the Book

Just read the novel Normal People by Sally Rooney and watched the BBC series. There is a particular pleasure in watching a novel come to life on the screen. Most people say they prefer the book, but I almost always prefer the movie unless they really fuck it up. I’m probably biased because my first book/movie was Love Story. Ali McGraw should have won an Oscar for her voice and shiny hair.
Are you a movie or a book person? Any favorite adaptations?
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Book, all the way, although I thought Greta Gerwig’s Little Women was so well done.