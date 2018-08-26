I’m Going Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down.

It’s one short mostly inconsequential scene and yet it takes all day, two days, three. Keep going back to it. More, less, add, chip. Why is it there. Delete. Replace, Delete. Now, it’s more a contest of wills. Will this little piece of shit scene win? Vanquish you and your lands. Oh, lord, let it go, move on, you are not the youngest person in the room. Maybe the scene is key or is it just setting something up and if that’s the case isn’t it, by it’s very nature, a golf tee?
What’s your favorite sports metaphor for writing?
Writing? I don’t remember a thing about writing. My whole life for the past six months has been taken over by moving.
What are some sports metaphors for trying to stage and sell your house, searching for a new place in your preferred locations and price range, putting offers on five different houses, getting outbid (over the asking price) on three of them, paying for inspections on the other two houses that ultimately kill the deals after you already paid the loan application fees, having the bank and title company drop the ball on the house you’ve ended up with so that you nearly have to temporarily move in with your mother, and then requiring two moving trucks over a period of four days to move all your shit?
I figure I’ll start writing again in about six months, when I’ve unpacked all these boxes.
Pretty sure there’s a Hail Mary play in here somewhere.
Drowning, oops, I mean Swimming Finals!
You cannot win if you do not play.
(On a slightly related note: I watched the Little League World Series this afternoon. Congratulations, Hawaii! The Hawaii team coach was amazing — reminding his players to have fun, telling them to make the most of the moment because you’ll never have this again and, best of all, stay humble and respect the opposing players as well as the South Korean fans. This is what sports should be all about. Thanks, coach!).
“Every strikeout brings me that much closer to my next Home Run.”
— George Herman “Babe” Ruth
If yoga is a sport then my metaphor for writing certainly isn’t happy baby, nor is it child pose. Nah. Closer may be one of the warriors, but you know? Writing is more like shevasana. You gotta be in a quasi- meditative state and nothing happens for a long long long long time.
“What’s your favorite sports metaphor for writing?”
Haven’t got one. I’ll go with MikeD — You cannot win if you do not play.
Marathon anything. Endurance and perseverance mandatory. Bottom in chair, brain focused, distraction banished.
The ball is in your court, no, mine I mean my court. Oh wait, I don’t have a court but I have a ball and if I don’t keep pumping, the sucker will collapse.
“To achieve anything, you must dabble on the boundary of disaster.”
Sir Stirling Moss