    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

How Can a Loser Ever Win

Posted on July 16, 2018 by betsylerner

 

2-somanyfishon

The eternal battle: creative work v. life, mini-golf, grilled swordfish, a walk below a rusted train track, a young boy running with a fish as if all the world was caught between his two small hands. Mother in the hospital saying go home which means stay just a little longer. Lady in the next bed screaming abuse, constipation, never sick a day in her life, now in my life with her emoji eyes, her knees bulbous like an old mare. This contract, that headache, internet down, my own constipation a metaphor for what. My own hospital bed. My own head.

How do you clear the decks?

 

10 Responses

  1. independentclause, on July 16, 2018 at 9:21 am said:

    Sometimes you have to wait it (life) out before you can clear the decks. Or sometimes you can only clear the decks for 15 minutes at a time.

  2. Diane Melton, on July 16, 2018 at 2:02 pm said:

    Yeah life swallows you up, A vortex in the matrix. It entangles, envelops, encompasses, stifles, overtakes, conquers, devours, kills!!

    No clearing decks.

    Family, friends, more family, shit and goodness, both. Me? Greet the caretaker, the caregiver, the hostess, the sanest, the steadiest, the anchor in the cove, the buoy, the matriarch, the harbor.

    All the while, Art weeps.

  3. Frank, on July 16, 2018 at 2:29 pm said:

    When I am home, every morning starts with coffee and a short trip to the water to stare, listen, and feel while the dog runs. Yesterday we arrived in the dark, before the false dawn, long before the sun. There was thunder, one long bolt of lightning, and a faint cool breeze. Home in less than an hour, I worked.

    At noon I returned to family, friends, the world and stuff.

    Today was the same, but a later start and different water, no thunder or lightning. I’m still working, except for this short break.

    Tomorrow will start the same quiet way, but less writing will follow. Then it will be time to put these hands on a hull, fix this and that, and maybe get on the water. But the decks are clear.

    For now.

  4. Anonymous, on July 16, 2018 at 6:16 pm said:

    My decks are clear of ancillary bullshit. My gunnels are above the waterline, barely. Heading toward the horizon, this week anyway.

  5. MikeD, on July 17, 2018 at 8:10 am said:

    Well, normally I would advocate self medication with some weed that looks like it was powdered with sticky sugar dust, but sometimes that just makes it worse. I pretty know what I have to do, it’s just a matter of doing it. I guess for me a good walk in the woods is the best bet. And when I do sit down to write, I always think, why the hell didn’t I just do this to begin with?
    (“…now in my life with her emoji eyes…” That’s a wonderful, descriptive line that you never could have written five years ago.).

  6. Tetman Callis, on July 17, 2018 at 9:46 am said:

    “How do you clear the decks?”

    I insist on it. Sometimes the passengers or crew have needs I cannot ignore, but in so far as I am able, I clear at least a little deck space almost every day.

    I hope all goes as well with you as possible, Betsy.

