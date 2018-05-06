Like It Was Written In My Soul from Me to You

I always felt defective as a poet in that I wasn’t a free spirit. I had a savings account since I was twelve. I pay all my bills in full and on time. I’m punctual. I’m judgmental. I prefer a schedule to spontaneity. I don’t want to stop and smell the flowers, run barefoot through a field, and please don’t your hands over my eyes and tell me you have a surprise. I don’t like to try new things. I don’t like to travel. I’ve never dyed my hair pink, blue or green. No piercings. I keep a miniature pharmacy in my pocketbook.
Are you defective?
Filed under: Uncategorized |
You need an editor! No joke!
Lordy, aren’t we all. A lot of what you don’t care for, I don’t either. I haven’t had someone put their hands over my eyes in ages, but the idea of it right now gives me the willies.
I (unintentionally) had burgundy hair once. I have “regular” piercings, as in my ears, right there on the lobes. No tattoos. Yep, very mainstream and average, I’m afraid.
I swore that when I turned a “certain age” I was going to have AARP tattooed on my ass. Never happened. Defective? He’ll, I’m a failure.
“Are you defective?”
Yes, I am defective. I am a defector from perfection, in this that, and the other way. The pharmacy called to remind me, in a gentle and friendly automated voice, that it’s time for me to refill my prescriptions. Yes, that’s plural, though I remain singular as ever I was, a singularity from which no attention escapes its event horizon. So friendly, my pharmacy. I’ve likewise never decoratively pierced myself, nor dyed my hair, though it has found a way to slowly dye itself grayer over time. Time is the greatest dyer of all, and a killer, too, with a mean reputation and formidable grip. Don’t put your hands over my eyes, I will break your fingers. Traveling I like, arriving not so much. I ran barefoot through a field of clover and stepped on a bee, which stung me, as bees will do when provoked (or stepped on). I have smelled the flowers but how often should I stick my nose in some other living being’s sex organs? I have allergies, anyway. And I always pay my bills on time, I’m cowed that way. I have a daily schedule which functions as a compass always pointing to the place I’ll never reach, which includes the place where I am a person who writes poetry which, by my own ever-harsh judgment, is worth a damn. So I stick to prose, and it sticks to me, like a stain that no amount of hot water and bleach will remove.
Where do I begin? For now, know that a poet in my circle of acquaintances sees me as her newest project: suggestions on how to re-create me into someone else are quite worrisome. I had no idea I am seen as so flawed.
I wandered lonely as a…well, you know the rest. Lonely is the operative word here… not that I’m lonely, just prefer to be alone. Does one have to be a free spirit to be a poet, floating over vales? Please. Aren’t we all boxed in somehow, some way? Multiple ways? Here’s my list: I’m easily distracted, lazy, fearful, disorganized, non-confrontational. I’ve become complacent – and that’s a dirty word. No piercings, no tatoos. Occasional glass of wine. I’m so normal I’m beginning to bore myself.
Gimme imperfection.
Don’t fall for the poet myth!! I am defective. I’m obsessed and dedicated to this writing shit, but I have not been writing.
I kind of am defective, at least I used to think I was. Then I took an online personality test and read the book Quiet and discovered that less than 1% of the global population is like me. After that, I relaxed into my uber introverted self. Yes, i can be fun and hold my own socially but it’s just so exhausting. Tats & piercings aside, I’d rather have money in the bank and a room of my own.