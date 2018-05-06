  • Bridge Ladies

    Bridge Ladies Sometimes I think a meteor could strike the earth and wipe out mankind with the exception of my mother’s Bridge club — Roz, Bea, Bette, Rhoda, and Jackie — five Jewish octogenarians who continue to gather for lunch and Bridge on Mondays as they have for over fifty years. When I set out to learn about the women behind the matching outfits and accessories, I never expected to fall in love with them. This is the story of the ladies, their game, and most of all the ragged path that led me back to my mother.

Like It Was Written In My Soul from Me to You

I always felt defective as a poet in that I wasn’t a free spirit. I had a savings account since I was twelve. I pay all my bills in full and on time. I’m punctual. I’m judgmental. I prefer a schedule to spontaneity. I don’t want to stop and smell the flowers, run barefoot through a field, and please don’t your hands over my eyes and tell me you have a surprise. I don’t like to try new things. I don’t like to travel. I’ve never dyed my hair pink, blue or green. No piercings. I keep a miniature pharmacy in my pocketbook.

  1. Anonymous, on May 7, 2018 at 5:45 am said:

    You need an editor! No joke!

  2. donnaeve, on May 7, 2018 at 7:04 am said:

    Lordy, aren’t we all. A lot of what you don’t care for, I don’t either. I haven’t had someone put their hands over my eyes in ages, but the idea of it right now gives me the willies.

    I (unintentionally) had burgundy hair once. I have “regular” piercings, as in my ears, right there on the lobes. No tattoos. Yep, very mainstream and average, I’m afraid.

  3. Carolynnwith2Ns, on May 7, 2018 at 7:51 am said:

    I swore that when I turned a “certain age” I was going to have AARP tattooed on my ass. Never happened. Defective? He’ll, I’m a failure.

  4. Tetman Callis, on May 7, 2018 at 7:53 am said:

    “Are you defective?”

    Yes, I am defective. I am a defector from perfection, in this that, and the other way. The pharmacy called to remind me, in a gentle and friendly automated voice, that it’s time for me to refill my prescriptions. Yes, that’s plural, though I remain singular as ever I was, a singularity from which no attention escapes its event horizon. So friendly, my pharmacy. I’ve likewise never decoratively pierced myself, nor dyed my hair, though it has found a way to slowly dye itself grayer over time. Time is the greatest dyer of all, and a killer, too, with a mean reputation and formidable grip. Don’t put your hands over my eyes, I will break your fingers. Traveling I like, arriving not so much. I ran barefoot through a field of clover and stepped on a bee, which stung me, as bees will do when provoked (or stepped on). I have smelled the flowers but how often should I stick my nose in some other living being’s sex organs? I have allergies, anyway. And I always pay my bills on time, I’m cowed that way. I have a daily schedule which functions as a compass always pointing to the place I’ll never reach, which includes the place where I am a person who writes poetry which, by my own ever-harsh judgment, is worth a damn. So I stick to prose, and it sticks to me, like a stain that no amount of hot water and bleach will remove.

  5. Karen, on May 7, 2018 at 8:37 am said:

    Where do I begin? For now, know that a poet in my circle of acquaintances sees me as her newest project: suggestions on how to re-create me into someone else are quite worrisome. I had no idea I am seen as so flawed.

  6. Diane Melton, on May 7, 2018 at 9:18 am said:

    I wandered lonely as a…well, you know the rest. Lonely is the operative word here… not that I’m lonely, just prefer to be alone. Does one have to be a free spirit to be a poet, floating over vales? Please. Aren’t we all boxed in somehow, some way? Multiple ways? Here’s my list: I’m easily distracted, lazy, fearful, disorganized, non-confrontational. I’ve become complacent – and that’s a dirty word. No piercings, no tatoos. Occasional glass of wine. I’m so normal I’m beginning to bore myself.
    Gimme imperfection.

  7. independentclause, on May 7, 2018 at 9:22 am said:

    Don’t fall for the poet myth!! I am defective. I’m obsessed and dedicated to this writing shit, but I have not been writing.

  8. november, on May 7, 2018 at 9:51 am said:

    I kind of am defective, at least I used to think I was. Then I took an online personality test and read the book Quiet and discovered that less than 1% of the global population is like me. After that, I relaxed into my uber introverted self. Yes, i can be fun and hold my own socially but it’s just so exhausting. Tats & piercings aside, I’d rather have money in the bank and a room of my own.

